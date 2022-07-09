AE Wealth Management LLC Has $668,000 Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 8,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

MCK stock opened at $331.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $320.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.40. The company has a market capitalization of $47.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.94, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $186.61 and a 52-week high of $339.94.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. McKesson’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.07%.

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $343.00 to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.69.

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.42, for a total value of $50,627.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,318.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total transaction of $9,088,937.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,561,959.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,504 shares of company stock valued at $27,274,259. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

