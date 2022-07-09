AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 15.4% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 16.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 61,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after buying an additional 8,666 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 51.6% in the first quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 15,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 5,127 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 28.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.3% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 73,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTIS opened at $69.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.04. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $66.97 and a twelve month high of $92.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.40.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

