Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $273.15.

ALB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $307.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $205.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.42. Albemarle has a one year low of $169.50 and a one year high of $291.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.53, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.65. Albemarle had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 181.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,489,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $329,369,000 after purchasing an additional 959,810 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,924,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,194,761,000 after purchasing an additional 803,134 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,328,000. FIFTHDELTA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,020,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 938.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 402,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,115,000 after purchasing an additional 363,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

