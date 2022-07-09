Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 974 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,164 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.5% of Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MSFT stock opened at $267.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $263.12 and its 200 day moving average is $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.34.
Microsoft Profile (Get Rating)
Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.
