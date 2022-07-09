Alexander Aravanis Sells 539 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
ILMN stock opened at $197.04 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $526.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $222.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10.
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.
Illumina Company Profile (Get Rating)
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Illumina (ILMN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.