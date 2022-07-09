Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Gap Up to $30.43

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.43, but opened at $31.88. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares last traded at $32.17, with a volume of 659 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AOSL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $939.06 million, a P/E ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.49.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 60.14% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,989 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total transaction of $88,192.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,023.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Salameh sold 2,500 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $91,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,425 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,029. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,473 shares of company stock worth $688,734. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $27,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $45,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 60.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

