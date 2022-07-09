Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,771 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.8% of Empirical Finance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,251.65.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,387.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,256.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,545.69. The company has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,037.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 555,362 shares of company stock worth $32,765,727. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

