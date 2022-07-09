Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Western Pacific Wealth Management LP

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 896 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.8% of Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $1,422,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,826,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,387.07 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,037.69 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,256.40 and its 200-day moving average is $2,545.69.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 555,362 shares of company stock worth $32,765,727 over the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wedbush decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on Alphabet to $2,900.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,251.65.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

