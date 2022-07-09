Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.5% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Rivers Group boosted its position in Alphabet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $9,409,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 275 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 219 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,998,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,387.07 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,037.69 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,256.40 and its 200-day moving average is $2,545.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 555,362 shares of company stock worth $32,765,727. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on Alphabet to $2,900.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,251.65.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

