Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $1,422,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,826,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,251.65.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 555,362 shares of company stock worth $32,765,727. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,387.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,037.69 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,256.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,545.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $26.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

