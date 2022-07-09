Amanpal Singh Bhutani Sells 1,991 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $139,091.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,407,203.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amanpal Singh Bhutani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 2nd, Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,516 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $111,820.16.

GoDaddy stock opened at $73.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.49. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.81 and a 52 week high of $88.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 231.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $118.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

