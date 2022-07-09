Amanpal Singh Bhutani Sells 1,991 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $139,091.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,407,203.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Amanpal Singh Bhutani also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 2nd, Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,516 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $111,820.16.
GoDaddy stock opened at $73.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.49. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.81 and a 52 week high of $88.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $118.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.40.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About GoDaddy (Get Rating)
GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GoDaddy (GDDY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.