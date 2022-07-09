Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,939 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.3% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $39,369,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 6,967 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,712,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.7% during the first quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 38.0% during the first quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% during the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 325 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $115.54 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.78, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.64 and its 200-day moving average is $140.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $212.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.79.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $906,733.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,672,531.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

