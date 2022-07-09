Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 83.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,348 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,387 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,625,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,238,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 204 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 6,758 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,534,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $115.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.78, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.64 and a 200-day moving average of $140.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.65.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Raymond James decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $187.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.79.

Amazon.com Profile (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.