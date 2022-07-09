AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Holdings Raised by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,021 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 150.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 862.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 1,197.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 5,340.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 136.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMC opened at $14.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.72. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $52.79.

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $785.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.42) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 429.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on AMC Entertainment from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

