Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,442 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Amedisys by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 233 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amedisys by 214.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Amedisys by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 354 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $120.00 on Friday. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.61 and a 12-month high of $271.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.02.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The company had revenue of $545.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $64,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AMED has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.44.

About Amedisys (Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.