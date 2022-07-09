American Research & Management Co. Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.8% of American Research & Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,387.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,256.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,545.69. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,037.69 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $26.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 555,362 shares of company stock worth $32,765,727 over the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $2,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,251.65.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

