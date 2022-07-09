Amrita Ahuja Sells 4,029 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $252,336.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,748,296.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 3,814 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total value of $375,564.58.
Shares of SQ opened at $67.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.86. The stock has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a PE ratio of -446.77 and a beta of 2.45. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 200.0% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Square in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 588.0% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.56% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Square from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Square from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Square from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Square from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Square from $188.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.
Square Company Profile (Get Rating)
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
