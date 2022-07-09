Amrita Ahuja Sells 4,029 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $252,336.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,748,296.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 3,814 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total value of $375,564.58.

Shares of SQ opened at $67.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.86. The stock has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a PE ratio of -446.77 and a beta of 2.45. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Square had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 200.0% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Square in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 588.0% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Square from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Square from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Square from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Square from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Square from $188.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

