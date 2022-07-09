Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives trimmed its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 94.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,634 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Analog Devices were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 516.7% during the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 225.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $239,501.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.68.

ADI opened at $149.94 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.50 and a 1-year high of $191.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.47 and a 200-day moving average of $159.97.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 86.12%.

Analog Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

