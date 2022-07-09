APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Purchased by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 8,358.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in APA were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in APA by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in APA by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in APA by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in APA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in APA by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $34.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 4.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.88. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. APA had a return on equity of 11,632.79% and a net margin of 30.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. APA’s payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

In related news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $3,579,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,903.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on APA. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of APA from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of APA from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of APA from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of APA from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of APA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, APA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.93.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

