Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,156 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Apple makes up 4.3% of Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 489,799 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $69,303,000 after buying an additional 19,689 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 226,589 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Strategic Equity Management raised its holdings in Apple by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 8,108 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 18,433 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,859 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays set a $167.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Fundamental Research cut their price target on shares of Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.83.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,475,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $147.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.