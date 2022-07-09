Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by ML & R Wealth Management LLC

ML & R Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,892 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.0% of ML & R Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. ML & R Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,228,507,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,422,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,951,705 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1,841.6% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,755,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $78,548,000 after acquiring an additional 8,304,604 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,461,735,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Apple by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,549,427 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,247,094,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154,171 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Fundamental Research decreased their target price on Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on Apple in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.83.

AAPL stock opened at $147.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.03.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.94%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apple (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.