apricus wealth LLC Has $812,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

apricus wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 317 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6 shares during the quarter. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,599,789,000 after purchasing an additional 157,280 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,381,257,000 after purchasing an additional 116,084 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $14,477,662,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,825,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,186,916,000 after purchasing an additional 20,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Alphabet by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,640,190,000 after purchasing an additional 283,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 555,362 shares of company stock valued at $32,765,727. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,387.07 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,037.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,256.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,545.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet to $2,900.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,251.65.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

