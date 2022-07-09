Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives trimmed its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Aptiv were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Aptiv by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 1,204.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APTV. Bank of America raised shares of Aptiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $184.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $206.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.44.

APTV stock opened at $92.46 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $84.14 and a 52 week high of $180.81. The company has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $734,868.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 652,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,519,151.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total transaction of $217,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,302.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,535 shares of company stock worth $1,593,091 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

