Argus Downgrades United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) to Hold

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $78.00 to $86.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.06.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $36.47 on Thursday. United Airlines has a 1 year low of $30.54 and a 1 year high of $54.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.90 and a 200 day moving average of $43.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($4.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.19) by ($0.05). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 73.54%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($7.50) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 134.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that United Airlines will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Chris Kenny sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $464,436.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,605 shares in the company, valued at $938,687.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $456,837.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,022.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,539 shares of company stock worth $1,434,925 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,550,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,601,764,000 after purchasing an additional 700,850 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,496,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $459,525,000 after buying an additional 334,272 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 17.4% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,690,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,884,000 after buying an additional 1,286,491 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $351,299,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,026,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $263,454,000 after acquiring an additional 155,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

