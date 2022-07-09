Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Position Raised by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 36,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 22,255 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,525,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 296.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 145,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 59,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BHC opened at $8.74 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $30.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.25.

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.31). Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 649.29%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Spurr sold 1,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $35,393.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,328.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

BHC has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bausch Health Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

