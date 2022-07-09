Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Reduces Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,180 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 6.9% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 5,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL stock opened at $147.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.79 and its 200 day moving average is $160.03.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Fundamental Research reduced their target price on Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Apple from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.83.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

