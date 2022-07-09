Berkshire Bank Has $12.29 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Berkshire Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.9% of Berkshire Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 11.6% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. apricus wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the first quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 317 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 896 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 2,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,205,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.6% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 275 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,387.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,256.40 and a 200 day moving average of $2,545.69. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,037.69 and a 52-week high of $3,030.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $26.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 555,362 shares of company stock worth $32,765,727. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet to $2,900.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,251.65.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

