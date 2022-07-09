BLB&B Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,614 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.2% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 177,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $579,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.9% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $6,229,000. MCIA Inc grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.0% during the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 1,495 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 4,058 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $156.25 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $212.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $187.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.79.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $1,650,776.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,897.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $115.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

