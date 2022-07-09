Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BURL. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $292.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen cut shares of Burlington Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.95.

BURL stock opened at $152.20 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.28 and a 12 month high of $357.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.10). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 60.41%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

