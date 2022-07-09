Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,078 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 44.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 52.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 69,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,436,000 after purchasing an additional 23,784 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 52.8% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,939 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 5.8% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $160.42 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.32 and a 12 month high of $192.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a PE ratio of 60.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.27.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 45,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total value of $6,904,706.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 692,176 shares in the company, valued at $106,055,206.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 22,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total value of $3,457,041.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,750,624.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 429,598 shares of company stock valued at $65,527,046 in the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

