Canaccord Genuity Group Initiates Coverage on Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Elastic from $135.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Elastic in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Elastic from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. William Blair started coverage on Elastic in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Elastic from $155.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.29.

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $78.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.86 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.17. Elastic has a 12 month low of $50.74 and a 12 month high of $189.84.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $239.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.38 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 39.42% and a negative net margin of 23.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $514,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,843.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $201,908.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,984,017.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,603 shares of company stock valued at $995,997. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 556,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,471,000 after acquiring an additional 259,807 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Elastic by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 59,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Elastic by 500.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 67,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

