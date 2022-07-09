Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) PT Lowered to $225.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Cowen from $255.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.53.

Caterpillar stock opened at $179.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $169.29 and a 1 year high of $237.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.85 and a 200-day moving average of $208.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 128,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,475,000 after acquiring an additional 109,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

