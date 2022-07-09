Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 249.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,798 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cerner were worth $3,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerner in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in Cerner by 78.0% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Cerner in the first quarter worth $51,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CERN. StockNews.com began coverage on Cerner in a report on Monday, July 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.14.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $94.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.40. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.08 and a fifty-two week high of $95.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Cerner had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $497,547.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

