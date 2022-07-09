Chatham Capital Group Inc. Sells 735 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lessened its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.8% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 17,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 7,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JNJ stock opened at $178.28 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The firm has a market cap of $469.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.89 and its 200-day moving average is $174.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 60.92%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.67.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

