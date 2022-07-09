Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Stock Position Reduced by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Churchill Downs by 252.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Churchill Downs in the third quarter worth approximately $475,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Churchill Downs by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Churchill Downs by 693.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $199.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.49. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.12. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1 year low of $172.75 and a 1 year high of $262.20.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $364.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.02 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 87.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHDN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.33.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

