Claris Advisors LLC MO Acquires 142 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Claris Advisors LLC MO raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the first quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,563.1% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 274,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,471,000 after purchasing an additional 271,290 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 113,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% during the first quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 4,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 price target (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $114.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $335.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $109.30 and a one year high of $172.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.53 and a 200 day moving average of $136.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co. (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.