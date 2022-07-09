Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,023 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,834 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.

Shares of CLF opened at $15.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.88. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.68 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 78.74% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Keith Koci bought 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $102,948.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 294,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,596,169.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $650,828.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,974 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,238.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 13,100 shares of company stock worth $330,358 over the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cleveland-Cliffs (Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.