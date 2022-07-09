Concord Wealth Partners Buys 124 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 982 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 0.8% of Concord Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 177,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $579,225,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,555,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,229,000. MCIA Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 1,495 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 4,058 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $182.50 to $172.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.79.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $115.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,870,622. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

