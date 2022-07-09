Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,930 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,414 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,948 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Equity Management increased its holdings in Microsoft by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 1,571 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT opened at $267.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $263.12 and its 200-day moving average is $288.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $241.51 and a twelve month high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.34.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.