Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Has $11.65 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,720 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the period. Apple makes up 8.3% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $116,000. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $147.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.03. The company has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,475,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Fundamental Research decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $157.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.83.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

