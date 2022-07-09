Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,921 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 2.4% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.34.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $267.66 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $241.51 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

