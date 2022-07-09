Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $4,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 65.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.55.

ED stock opened at $91.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.57. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.52 and a 12-month high of $101.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.24.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.66%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.98%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

