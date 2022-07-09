Copeland Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,252 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,208 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $267.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $241.51 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $263.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.46.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.34.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

