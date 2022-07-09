Cordasco Financial Network Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $1,422,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,826,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 555,362 shares of company stock worth $32,765,727. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,387.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,256.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,545.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,037.69 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93. The company has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $26.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,251.65.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

