Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,045 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 1.0% of Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,414 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,948 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Equity Management increased its stake in Microsoft by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 1,571 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT opened at $267.66 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $263.12 and a 200-day moving average of $288.46.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.34.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

