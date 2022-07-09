Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Sells 357 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,427 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.9% of Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 489,799 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $69,303,000 after purchasing an additional 19,689 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 226,589 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Equity Management boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 8,108 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 18,433 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,859 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $147.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.79 and its 200 day moving average is $160.03. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.94%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $157.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.83.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

