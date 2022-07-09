Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 87.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Coupang were worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Coupang by 14,350.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Coupang by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Coupang by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michael Parker sold 72,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $947,583.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 120,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $1,712,942.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,558,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,516,073.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 193,100 shares of company stock worth $2,663,287.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CPNG shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Coupang from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Coupang to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Coupang in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

Shares of CPNG opened at $15.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.10. Coupang, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 0.59.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.53. Coupang had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 48.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

