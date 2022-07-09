CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.65

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.65 and last traded at $6.62, with a volume of 130483 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

CTIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.29.

The company has a market capitalization of $763.86 million, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average is $4.06.

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 million. As a group, analysts predict that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CTI BioPharma news, CFO David Kirske sold 10,000 shares of CTI BioPharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,683.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 27,000 shares of CTI BioPharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,166. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,500 shares of company stock worth $1,469,920 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 354.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the first quarter worth about $73,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 316.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 12,717 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

