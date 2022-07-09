CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $9.84 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,907 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.33.

JPM opened at $114.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.10. The company has a market capitalization of $335.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $109.30 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co. (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.