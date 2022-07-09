CWA Asset Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $1,422,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,826,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 555,362 shares of company stock worth $32,765,727 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $2,900.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,251.65.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,387.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,037.69 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,256.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,545.69.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

